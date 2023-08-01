Realme 11 4G and Realme 11 5G has been unveiled

Realme has released two new versions of the Realme 11 series: the Realme 11 5G and the Realme 11 4G.

The Realme 11 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6100+ chipset, while the Realme 11 4G comes with a Helio G99 SoC.

The Realme 11 5G has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Earlier this year, the Realme 11 series was launched with three models: Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+. These phones all offer 5G connectivity. Now, the international market receives two new versions: the Realme 11 5G in Taiwan and the Realme 11 4G in Vietnam.

As indicated by their names, the Realme 11 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6100+ chipset, making it the first phone to launch with this SoC, which enables 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the Realme 11 4G comes with a Helio G99 SoC.

The Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Realme 11 4G has a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones come with 16-megapixel front-facing cameras, with the 5G model having a centered punch-hole cutout and the 4G model placing its module on the left corner.

The Realme 11 5G comes with a 108 MP ISOCELL HM6 main sensor and a 2 MP depth helper for its rear cameras. In contrast, the Realme 11 4G features a 108 MP main camera and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. Both phones run on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and are equipped with 5,000 mAh batteries that support 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Realme 11 4G comes in Black and Gold colors. Pricing starts at USD $312 for the 8/128GB trim and goes up to USD $337 for the 8/256GB model.

Realme 11 5G is also available in Black and Gold colors, starting at TWD 8,990 ($286) in its 8/256GB trim.

