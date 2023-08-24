Realme 11 5G Gets a Low-Cost Variant With a $100 Discount

Realme has introduced a more affordable variant of the Realme 11 5G called the Realme 11x 5G.

The Realme 11x5G has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

Advertisement

Realme 11 5G has expanded to global markets and introduced a more affordable variant with some compromises in specifications like the camera and charging speed.

The recently introduced cost-effective version is named Realme 11x 5G, initially launching in India. It maintains mostly identical specifications to the standard model, featuring a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset remains consistent. It’s combined with a maximum of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage; however, expandable storage is not available through a microSD card slot. The software aspect operates on Android 13, overlaid with Realme UI 4.0.

The notable change lies in the primary camera module, now featuring a 64MP sensor instead of the 108MP one found in the Realme 11 5G. It’s accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the selfie camera has been downgraded from 16 MP to 8 MP.

The battery capacity of 5,000 mAh remains consistent, although the wired charging speed has been downgraded from 67W to 33W, which is still considerably fast.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra to Feature All-Time Brightest Screen Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may have a flat screen, deviating from the...

Regarding the cost, the Realme 11x 5G will commence at $180, presenting a more affordable option compared to the standard Realme 11 5G. This variant will be accessible in Purple Dawn and Midnight Black color choices.

Realme 11x 5G Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Advertisement GPU: Mali G57 MC2

Mali G57 MC2 OS : Android 13, Realme UI 4.0

: Android 13, Realme UI 4.0 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz Advertisement

: Memory : RAM :8 GB Internal : 128 GB Advertisement Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm ( wide ) , 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF

Advertisement 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ) Front : 8 MP, f/2.1, 26mm ( wide )

: Colors: Midnight Black, Purple Dawn

Midnight Black, Purple Dawn Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Advertisement Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: $180

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”