Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement

Realme is soon releasing the 11 5G smartphone, featuring a strong 5G capability, a smooth display, a high-performance processor, and extended battery life.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The phone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Realme 11 5G  has a dual camera setup on the rear.

The device includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33W.

Advertisement

Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan

Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Realme 11 5G specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI 4.0
Dimensions159.8 x 72.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Orange
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.1, 24mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market/region dependent), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

Also Read

Realme C51 to launch in India on September 4 with rapid charging
Realme C51 to launch in India on September 4 with rapid charging

Realme has officially announced that the eagerly awaited Realme C51 will make...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story