Realme 11x 5G debuts with a powerful camera and large battery

Similar to the regular Realme 11 5G, the Realme 11x 5G is equipped with a Dimensity 6100+ chipset featuring an octa-core CPU. The device is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage; however, it lacks a micro SD card slot for expandable storage.

The main camera on the Realme 11x5G boasts a 64 MP resolution, a 1/2″ sensor size, and an F/1.8 aperture. Accompanying it on the rear is a less significant 2 MP depth sensor.

Realme 11x 5G brings a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC charge, although the speed is actually more in line with the regular VOOC 4.0 standard, introduced by Oppo several years ago.

The phone measures a slim 7.89 mm in thickness, with the circular camera bump protruding slightly more. You can choose from two color options for the back panel: purple dawn and midnight black.

Additional features worth noting are the presence of Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 as the user interface. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Realme 11x 5G is priced at INR 14,999 ($180/€167) for the 6/128 GB version and INR 15,999 ($195/€180) for the 8/128 GB variant. The initial sale is set for August 30 at 12 PM (noon) local time and can be purchased from Realme.com, Flipkart, and local retail stores.

