Realme 11X 5G design unveiled by a leaked image

Realme introduced the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ in India just two months ago. Although the standard model wasn’t released there, it’s anticipated that Realme will unveil the Realme 11X 5G in India later this month. A leaked image has surfaced, confirming the phone’s centered punch-hole display.

The image also shows that the Realme 11X 5G features flat edges, but no further details are exposed. Nevertheless, earlier speculations suggest the phone will be available in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn shades, offering memory choices of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

According to reports, the Realme 11X 5G is expected to bear resemblance to the recently launched Realme 11 5G in Taiwan (distinct from the Chinese version). However, the source indicates that the Realme 11X 5G will feature 33W wired charging, in contrast to the 67W charging of the former. For additional details about the Realme 11 5G, you can refer to our coverage of its announcement.

