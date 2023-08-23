Realme C21 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Realme C21 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 10 Realme UI operating system.

The device features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Realme C21 has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Cross Black and Cross Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Realme C21 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

