Realme C35 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Realme C35 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market with great features.

The Realme C35 is equipped with the Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Panda glass shields the display screen.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 operating system.

The Realme C35 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone comes in two great colors: Glowing Black, Glowing Green, Awesome Blue, and Digital Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Realme C35 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst , Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame , Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

