Realme C35 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Realme C35 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market with great features.
The Realme C35 is equipped with the Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Panda glass shields the display screen.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 operating system.
The Realme C35 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone comes in two great colors: Glowing Black, Glowing Green, Awesome Blue, and Digital Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
