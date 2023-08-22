Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features

It’s powered by an Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone’s display is protected by panda glass for durability.

The Realme C35 is priced at Rs. 47,999 in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The Realme C35 is easily available on the market with impressive features. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, and it has triple cameras on the back.

The gadget is powered by an Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device has a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.

The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is protected by panda glass.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back. The Realme C35 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan Advertisement Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999/- Realme C35 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W Advertisement Also Read Realme GT5’s official reveal is scheduled for August 28th Realme is scheduled to unveil the GT5 on August 28th, as announced...