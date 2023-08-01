Realme C51 price in Pakistan & specification

The Realme C51 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It comes with a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset.

Advertisement

Realme recently introduced the C51 series, presenting affordable smartphones equipped with robust 4G capabilities, designed for users in search of reasonably priced.

The smartphone has a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor.

The Realme C51 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The display is covered by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

The Realme C51 offers an enhanced photography experience with its dual camera setup featuring 50 MP and 2 MP sensors. Additionally, it comes with an 8 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 33 W.

Advertisement

Realme C51 price in Pakistan

Realme C51 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-

Realme C51 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions 7.99 thickness Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mint Green, Carbon Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 600 nits MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read FCC reveals Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker design Samsung to launch Galaxy Smart Tag 2, a next-gen Bluetooth tracker. Pill-shaped...