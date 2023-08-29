Realme C51 to launch in India on September 4 with rapid charging

Realme has officially announced that the eagerly awaited Realme C51 will make its debut in India on September 4. Marketed as the “Charging ka Champion” in India, this smartphone lives up to its name with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

This rapid charging technology is expected to fill the phone’s hefty 5,000 mAh battery to 50% in just 28 minutes, mirroring its performance in other countries.

Specs for the Realme C51 outside India include the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC, 4GB RAM (with an option for up to 12GB storage), and the latest Android 13-based Realme UI T.

The device boasts a 6.74-inch FullHD+ 90Hz LCD display, featuring a small notch housing a 5MP selfie camera. It also introduces the Mini Capsule feature, first seen on the Realme C55 in March.

The Realme C51’s rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera paired with a depth sensor. Practical features such as a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and NFC support are also onboard.

Advertisement

For eager consumers, details about the Realme C51’s Indian pricing and availability will be unveiled next Monday. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting addition to the Realme lineup.

Also Read Realme C53 price in Pakistan August 2023 Realme announced the C53 smartphone series, and leaks indicate that it is poised...