Realme C53 price in Pakistan August 2023

Realme GT5 to feature LED light on the back, confirmed by teasers
The Realme GT5 will be released on August 28th. The camera island...
Realme announced the C53 smartphone series, and leaks indicate that it is poised to capture both local and global markets.
The gadget has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity.
The Realme C53 features a dual-camera setup on the back. The main camera of the phone is 50 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP for taking selfies and video recordings.
The phone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset and a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The smartphone’s battery is 5000 mAh with support fast charging at 33 W.
Realme C53 price in Pakistan
Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
Realme C53 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI T
|Dimensions
|167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Champion Gold, Mighty Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.74 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 560 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.