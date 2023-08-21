Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C53 price in Pakistan August 2023

Realme C53 price in Pakistan August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C53 price in Pakistan August 2023

Realme C53

Advertisement

Realme announced the C53 smartphone series, and leaks indicate that it is poised to capture both local and global markets.

The smartphone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Realme C53 includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity.

It comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear. The main camera of the phone is 50 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP for taking selfies and video recordings.

The device has a Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset and a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Advertisement

The phone has a 5000 mAh with support fast charging at 33 W.

Also Read

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & detailed
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & detailed

The Realme C35 is easily available on the market with impressive features. It...

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Realme C53 specifications

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI T
Dimensions167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsChampion Gold, Mighty Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.74 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 560 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story