Realme GT5 launched with 24 GB RAM and 240W of fast charging

Realme has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Realme GT5.

The device is available in two variants : a 150 W version and a 240 W version.

The 150 W version has a 5,240 mAh battery and can charge from 0 to 50 % in 7 minutes.

Advertisement

Realme’s powerful new smartphone, the Realme GT5, has arrived, showcasing its flagship version that stands out with 24GB of RAM and an incredibly rapid 240W fast charging capability.

Interestingly, the premium variant comes at a slightly higher cost than the base model, yet the latter still retains its impressive capabilities.

Design and Display

The device features a flat 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This display exhibits a 10-bit color spectrum, encompassing the complete DCI-P3 color range. Boasting a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, it employs a 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming system.

The screen offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the Adreno GPU’s load is eased through its collaboration with the X7 display chip, which utilizes frame insertion to improve the game’s frames per second (FPS).

Advertisement

The back of the device features a Snapdragon logo with an LED strip capable of illuminating in 24 distinct colors and offering 5 levels of brightness.

Internals and Storage

Both phone variants are equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, varying in memory setups. The 150W version offers a maximum of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Alternatively, the 240W edition allows for up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage if you need more capacity.

Cameras

Turning to the back of the device, you’ll find a 50MP main camera featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor (1/1.56″ size). This 24mm lens has an f/1.9 aperture and incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS). Situated alongside is a 112° ultra-wide 8MP camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro module.

Advertisement

Battery and Pricing

The two charging systems are matched with distinct battery capacities: 5,240mAh for the 150W variant and 4,600mAh for the 240W version.

Once fully drained, only 80 seconds of charging the 240W model will provide a 20% charge. As for the 150W version, it’s equally remarkable – despite having a larger battery to recharge, it can reach 50% charge within a mere 7 minutes.

In China, the Realme GT5 (150W) begins at $410, while the 240W edition is priced at $520.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

Advertisement

Realme GT5 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 740

Adreno 740 OS : Android 13, Realme UI 4,0

: Android 13, Realme UI 4,0 Advertisement Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.74″ AMOLED with 1240 x 2772 pixels resolution, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+

: Advertisement Memory : RAM : 12 GB, 16 GB (150W), 24 GB (240W) Internal : 256 GB, 512 GB (150W), 1 TB (240W) Card slot : No Advertisement

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Advertisement Front : 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0µm

: Colors: Flowing Silver, Starry Oasis

Flowing Silver, Starry Oasis Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 5,240 mAh, 150W fast charging/4,600 mAh, 240W fast charging

: 5,240 mAh, 150W fast charging/4,600 mAh, 240W fast charging Advertisement Price: $410 (150W), $520 (240W)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”