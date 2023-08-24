Realme GT5 to feature LED light on the back, confirmed by teasers

The Realme GT5 will be released on August 28th.

The camera island will have three cameras and an LED light.

The phone will have a dedicated display chip for enhanced visual performance.

Realme GT5 is set to launch on August 28, and the company has unveiled the phone’s design. The back will host three cameras and an LED light, with the island stretching from edge to edge, resembling Google’s recent Pixel phone designs.

Teasers also affirmed a 5,240 mAh battery featuring 240W rapid charging, coupled with a SuperVOOC S power management chip for battery maintenance.

The camera island design brings to mind the Realme GT3‘s two-circle camera layout. However, the vertical LED rectangle lacks flashy text and displays only relevant features like “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2,” “SuperVOOC,” and “NFC.”

Realme‘s CEO, Wu Qi Chase, mentioned that the new appearance was accomplished using “groundbreaking glass technology in the mobile industry” and will represent the most attractive smartphone in the brand’s history. The primary color, named “Flowing Silver Mirror,” will be created through the process of “hot forging glass curving” to achieve optimal aesthetics.

The phone will include a dedicated display chip for enhanced visual performance and higher refresh rates. It will offer a configuration of 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. This release serves as a precursor to the Realme GT5 Pro, anticipated later this year, which is expected to feature Qualcomm’s third-generation Snapdragon 8 chipset.

