Realme GT5’s official reveal is scheduled for August 28th

Realme is scheduled to unveil the GT5 on August 28th, as announced on Weibo.

The GT5 launch celebrates the company’s five-year anniversary, with the Pro version expected later.

The teaser suggests a camera module design resembling the OnePlus 10 and Galaxy S21 series.

Realme is all set to introduce the GT5 on August 28th, as stated on its Weibo page. This upcoming flagship series marks the company’s five-year milestone, with the GT5 leading the way for now, while the Pro version is anticipated to arrive later this year.

During the event next Monday, there will be the unveiling of new audio accessories: the Realme Buds Air 5. These are a budget-friendly version of the Buds Air 5 Pro, which are set to launch in India this Wednesday.

Confirmed details about the Realme GT5 include its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, there’s still speculation about its cameras and look. The teaser hints at a raised camera module, akin to the leaked GT Neo6, a design reminiscent of the OnePlus 10 and somewhat like the Galaxy S21 series.

The upcoming Realme Buds Air 5 will include 50 dB active noise cancellation, a feature akin to what we’ve seen in the Pro version. The promotional material also mentions 4,000 Hz UW noise reduction, a frequency within the range of human hearing. This suggests that the new Buds will primarily filter out surrounding sounds and focus on isolating voices.

