Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan August 2023

Realme Narzo 50 is currently available on the market at a reasonable price with great features.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.
The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The gadget includes 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The Narzo 50 features a triple 50 MP camera on the rear and a 16 MP camera on the front.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 33 W.
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
Realme Narzo 50 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Speed Blue, Speed Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
