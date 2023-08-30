Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & detailed

Realme is set to launch the Narzo 60 series soon, and it’s expected to be their most advanced lineup to date.

Advertisement

The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

It comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Realme Narzo 60 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The gadget has a 6.43-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is run by Realme UI 4.0, an operating system based on Android 13. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 33 W.