Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & specification

  • The Realme Narzo 60 has 6 or 8 GB of RAM.
  • The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
  • It comes with a 6.43-inch super AMOLED display.
Realme is set to launch the Narzo 60 series soon, and it’s expected to be their most advanced lineup to date.

The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

It comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Realme Narzo 60 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The gadget has a 6.43-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It is run by search Realme UI 4.0, an operating system based on Android 13. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 33 W.

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan

Realme search Narzo 60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/-

Realme Narzo 60 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI 4.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Orange
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~411 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.1, 24mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

