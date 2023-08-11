Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & specification

Nokia 150 and 130 Music 2023 are now available for $22
HMD Global is launching two new feature phones: the Nokia 150 (2023)...
Realme is set to introduce the Narzo 60 series, which will be available soon on the market. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.
The phone has a 6.43-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The device has 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Narzo 60 features a triple-camera setup on the back. It is run by the UI 4.0 operating system based on Android 13. Realme
The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity, with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan
Realme 60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/- Narzo
Realme Narzo 60 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.1, 24mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)
