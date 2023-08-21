Realme set to unveil GT5 on August 28th

Realme is set to make waves in the tech world with the upcoming launch of the Realme GT5 on August 28.

This eagerly awaited flagship series is a tribute to the brand’s impressive five-year journey in the industry.

While the GT5 takes the spotlight for now, enthusiasts can expect the Pro variant to make its debut later this year.

But that’s not all. The event on the horizon promises even more excitement with the introduction of new audio wearables, including the Realme Buds Air 5.

Positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Buds Air 5 Pro, these earbuds are set to hit the Indian market this Wednesday.

What makes the GT5 stand out is its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring top-notch performance.

However, the mystery surrounding its cameras and appearance keeps us intrigued. The teaser hints at a camera island design akin to the OnePlus 10 and Galaxy S21 series, adding an element of surprise to the launch.

Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Air 5 will offer a remarkable 50 dB of active noise cancellation and an impressive 4,000 Hz UW noise reduction feature.

