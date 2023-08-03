Reddit faces hour-long outage, issues are resolved

Reddit faces significant disruption for around an hour.

The users encounter difficulties loading pages while logged in.

Error messages and blank screens were reported during the outage.

Reddit recently faced a significant disruption lasting around an hour, affecting users’ ability to load pages while logged in.

The outage resulted in error messages and blank screens for many users. Surprisingly, those who attempted to access the site while logged out did not encounter any issues.

Thankfully, Reddit has successfully resolved the problem, and users can now browse the platform without any hindrance.

During the outage, Downdetector recorded nearly 30,000 user reports, highlighting the widespread impact of the temporary issues on the site.

However, Reddit has not disclosed the specific cause of the disruption.

This incident adds to a series of recent challenges the platform has faced, including crashes in June due to subreddit protests against the company’s API pricing and search functionality disruptions in July.

Social media outages are not uncommon, with other platforms like Instagram and Twitter also experiencing occasional disruptions.

Overall, Reddit’s recent issues serve as a reminder of the technical complexities and challenges faced by large online platforms, which can impact millions of users worldwide.

Despite these occasional disruptions, social media remains an integral part of modern communication and continues to shape the way people connect and share information.