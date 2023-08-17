Redmi 10C price in Pakistan August 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features.

The gadget is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Redmi 10C has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging supports at 18 W.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan Xiaomi Redmi 10C price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/- Xiaomi Redmi 10C specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

