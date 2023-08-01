Redmi 12 5G arrives with 6.8″ display & Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi has released the Redmi 12 5G in India, a follow-up to the Redmi 12.

The Redmi 12 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

The phone has a 6.79-inch LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Xiaomi has released the Redmi 12 5G in India as a follow-up to last month's Redmi 12. This 5G version is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, and apart from that, it shares similarities with its 4G counterpart. Additionally, the Redmi 12 5G is similar to the China-exclusive Redmi Note 12R, with the exception of the selfie camera.

Both phones share a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

However, the camera setup differs between the two models. The Redmi 12 5G features a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera, while the 4G version has an 8 MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the Redmi 12 5G comes with an 8 MP f/2.0 camera with 1.12 m pixels.

The Redmi 12 5G operates on MIUI 14 over Android 13 and features a design inspired by crystals and gemstones. It introduces a glass back, a first for the Redmi number series, resulting in a slim thickness of just under 8.2 mm. Additionally, the phone comes with basic IP53 protection against dust and water splashes.

The Redmi 12 5G is available in three colors: Jade Black, Pastel Blue, and Moonstone Silver.

The Redmi 12 5G runs on MIUI 14, based on Android 13, and boasts a design inspired by crystals and gemstones. It is the first in the Redmi number series to have a glass back, making it slim at just under 8.2 mm. Moreover, the phone offers basic IP53 protection against dust and water splashes.

