The Redmi 12c is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.
The Redmi 12c is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The device runs on the latest MIUI 13 operating system, based on Android 12.
The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Redmi 12c has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the main camera of the phone is 50 megapixels. and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.
The phone comes in four amazing colors: graphite gray, ocean blue, mint green, and lavender purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.
Redmi 12c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Mint, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|3G, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired
