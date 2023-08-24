Advertisement
Edition: English
Redmi 12c price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Redmi 12c price in Pakistan –  August 2023

  • The Redmi 12c has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Redmi 12c is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Redmi 12c is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The device runs on the latest MIUI 13 operating system, based on Android 12.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Redmi 12c has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the main camera of the phone is 50 megapixels. and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The phone comes in four amazing colors: graphite gray, ocean blue, mint green, and lavender purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Redmi 12c price in Pakistan

Redmi 12c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Redmi 12c specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Mint, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCYes
Data3G, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired

