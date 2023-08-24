The Redmi 12c has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The Redmi 12c is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Redmi 12c is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The device runs on the latest MIUI 13 operating system, based on Android 12.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Redmi 12c has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the main camera of the phone is 50 megapixels. and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The phone comes in four amazing colors: graphite gray, ocean blue, mint green, and lavender purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Redmi 12c price in Pakistan

Redmi 12c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Redmi 12c specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Mint, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC Yes Data 3G, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired

