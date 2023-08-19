Redmi A2+ redefines budget smartphone market with powerful features

Xiaomi has introduced the new Redmi A2+, an entry-level smartphone with exceptional value for its price.

Xiaomi has introduced the new Redmi A2+, a popular entry-level smartphone that offers exceptional value for its price. With a powerful octa-core processor, the Redmi A2+ provides the necessary performance for smooth browsing and multimedia use. It also ensures a dependable and seamless software experience, making it suitable for everyday tasks.

Featuring an 8MP AI dual camera setup and a 6.52″ HD+ spacious display, the Redmi A2+ can capture diverse perspectives in everyday situations. Moreover, aided by a durable 5,000 mAh (typ) battery, it ensures sustained power throughout the day.

Market Availability

The Redmi A2+ is now accessible online through platforms like Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi’s own sale. It will also be found across the country in various retail stores. Key distributors include Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque. The current offering is a single variant with a 3GB+64GB configuration, priced at Rs. 24999.

Device Specifications

Display 6.52’’ HD + Dot Drop Display Rear Camera 8MP AI Dual Camera System Front Camera 5MP Selfie Camera Battery 5000 mAh Battery Processor MediaTek Helio G36

