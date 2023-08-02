Advertisement
Edition: English
Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Articles
Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
Xiaomi has officially announced another upcoming launch event in China, scheduled for tomorrow. The tech community eagerly anticipates the unveiling of the highly speculated Redmi K60 Ultra during this event.

The launch event is expected to happen in collaboration with MediaTek and Pixelworks. Speculation arises from the appearance of the K60 Ultra on Geekbench, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. This suggests a strong possibility of the phone being unveiled tomorrow. Nonetheless, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the launch of the K60 Ultra.

Since Pixelworks is also going to feature at this event, we can expect to see the flagship phone boasting a Pixelworks display chip for improved visuals. Check out the teaser poster below.

So far, thanks to earlier leaks, we know that the Redmi K60 Ultra is going to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This makes little sense as the Redmi K60 Pro, which is supposed to be cheaper, has a 2K screen instead, but keep in mind that we are only talking about rumored specifications for now.

In addition, the upcoming device is rumored to feature a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with an impressive 120W fast charging capability through wired connections. Furthermore, it is expected to have 30W wireless charging, possibly even faster than that of the Redmi K60 Pro. Although details about the camera setup remain undisclosed, it is likely to support high-quality video recording of up to 8K resolution.

Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 124,999 (expected)

Redmi K60 Ultra Features

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions162.8 x 75.4 x 8.6 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen 68B colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 dust and water resistance, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

