Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra to launch toon
Xiaomi is holding a launch event tomorrow, possibly to unveil the Redmi...
Xiaomi has officially announced another upcoming launch event in China, scheduled for tomorrow. The tech community eagerly anticipates the unveiling of the highly speculated Redmi K60 Ultra during this event.
The launch event is expected to happen in collaboration with MediaTek and Pixelworks. Speculation arises from the appearance of the K60 Ultra on Geekbench, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. This suggests a strong possibility of the phone being unveiled tomorrow. Nonetheless, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the launch of the K60 Ultra.
Since Pixelworks is also going to feature at this event, we can expect to see the flagship phone boasting a Pixelworks display chip for improved visuals. Check out the teaser poster below.
So far, thanks to earlier leaks, we know that the Redmi K60 Ultra is going to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This makes little sense as the Redmi K60 Pro, which is supposed to be cheaper, has a 2K screen instead, but keep in mind that we are only talking about rumored specifications for now.
In addition, the upcoming device is rumored to feature a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with an impressive 120W fast charging capability through wired connections. Furthermore, it is expected to have 30W wireless charging, possibly even faster than that of the Redmi K60 Pro. Although details about the camera setup remain undisclosed, it is likely to support high-quality video recording of up to 8K resolution.
Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 124,999 (expected)
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|162.8 x 75.4 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen 68B colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 dust and water resistance, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.