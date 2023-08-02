Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Xiaomi has officially announced another upcoming launch event in China, scheduled for tomorrow. The tech community eagerly anticipates the unveiling of the highly speculated Redmi K60 Ultra during this event.

The launch event is expected to happen in collaboration with MediaTek and Pixelworks. Speculation arises from the appearance of the K60 Ultra on Geekbench, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. This suggests a strong possibility of the phone being unveiled tomorrow. Nonetheless, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the launch of the K60 Ultra.

Since Pixelworks is also going to feature at this event, we can expect to see the flagship phone boasting a Pixelworks display chip for improved visuals. Check out the teaser poster below.

So far, thanks to earlier leaks, we know that the Redmi K60 Ultra is going to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This makes little sense as the Redmi K60 Pro, which is supposed to be cheaper, has a 2K screen instead, but keep in mind that we are only talking about rumored specifications for now.

In addition, the upcoming device is rumored to feature a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with an impressive 120W fast charging capability through wired connections. Furthermore, it is expected to have 30W wireless charging, possibly even faster than that of the Redmi K60 Pro. Although details about the camera setup remain undisclosed, it is likely to support high-quality video recording of up to 8K resolution.

Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Redmi K60 Ultra Price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 124,999 (expected)

Redmi K60 Ultra Features

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions 162.8 x 75.4 x 8.6 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2. 5 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen 68B colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1400 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP , (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 dust and water resistance, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh

