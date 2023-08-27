Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the most well-known, mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase at an attractive price range.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12, MIUI 13 operating system.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a tripple-camera setup on the rear of the phone avec a LED lash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone is available in four great colors. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 67 W of fast charging support.
Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 732G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
