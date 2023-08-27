The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 6.67-inch OLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the most well-known, mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase at an attractive price range.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12, MIUI 13 operating system.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a tripple-camera setup on the rear of the phone avec a LED lash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 67 W of fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Snapdragon 732G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)

