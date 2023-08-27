Advertisement
Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan –  August 2023

  • The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 6.67-inch OLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the most well-known, mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase at an attractive price range.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12, MIUI 13 operating system.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a tripple-camera setup on the rear of the phone avec a LED lash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 67 W of fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetSnapdragon 732G
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

