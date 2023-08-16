Russia’s Luna-25 probe to enter moon’s orbit soon

Russia’s Luna-25 lander is scheduled to enter the moon’s orbit on Wednesday.

The lander will orbit the moon for about a week before landing in the Boguslawsky crater.

Russia has said it will continue with its own lunar initiatives.

Advertisement

Moscow’s Luna-25 lander is scheduled to make a notable arrival into the moon’s orbit on Wednesday, marking Russia’s first mission of this kind in nearly half a century, as confirmed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Russia recently joined the moon race by launching the Luna-25 lander last week, marking its initial lunar mission since 1976. This endeavor is aimed at revitalizing and strengthening the country’s historic space program.

The lander is scheduled to orbit approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the moon’s surface before its planned touchdown on the northern region of the Boguslawsky crater, located at the lunar south pole, by Monday.

As reported by AFP, Roscosmos has indicated that the lander’s installed cameras have already captured distant images of both Earth and the moon from space.

Weighing approximately 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds), the lander was transported into space via a Soyuz rocket launched from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far East on Friday.

Furthermore, the lander is slated to remain on the moon for a year, during which time it will undertake various tasks, including sample collection and soil analysis.

Advertisement

The mission arrives at a time when the future of Russia’s enduring collaboration with Western nations in space is uncertain, given Moscow’s ongoing involvement in Ukraine.

Also Read NASA’s Webb Telescope snaps enigmatic cosmic question mark in deep space NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image of a question...

Despite the European Space Agency’s decision not to collaborate with Moscow on future missions due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Russia has affirmed its commitment to proceeding with its own lunar initiatives.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.