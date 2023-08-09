Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & detailed
Samsung is introducing the Galaxy A05 series, which brings a strong processor, extended battery life, and a vibrant display, all at a budget-friendly cost.
The device has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52 MP2.
The Galaxy A05 features a dual camera setup with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors, elevating photography to new heights.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.
The gadget is powered by a 5000mAh battery, capable of running all day on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
