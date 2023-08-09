Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A05 is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display.

The gadget comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung is introducing the Galaxy A05 series, which brings a strong processor, extended battery life, and a vibrant display, all at a budget-friendly cost.

The device has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52 MP2.

The Galaxy A05 features a dual camera setup with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors, elevating photography to new heights.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

The gadget is powered by a 5000mAh battery, capable of running all day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications