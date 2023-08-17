Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Samsung, the global tech giant, is known for consistently delivering a wide range of smartphones that cater to various user preferences and budgets. The latest addition to their lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A14, is generating quite a buzz among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in Pakistan. With its promising features and specifications, let’s take a closer look at the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A14.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, which provides an immersive visual experience for users. Whether you’re streaming videos, browsing social media, or playing games, the vibrant colors and sharp resolution enhance the overall enjoyment.

Powered by a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy A14 ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. Backed by 4 GB of RAM, the device is well-equipped to handle various apps and tasks with ease.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the secondary camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display. The...

The phone comes in four awesome colors: black, dark red, silver, and green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999.

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 15W wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story