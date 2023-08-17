Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display. The...
Samsung, the global tech giant, is known for consistently delivering a wide range of smartphones that cater to various user preferences and budgets. The latest addition to their lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A14, is generating quite a buzz among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in Pakistan. With its promising features and specifications, let’s take a closer look at the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A14.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, which provides an immersive visual experience for users. Whether you’re streaming videos, browsing social media, or playing games, the vibrant colors and sharp resolution enhance the overall enjoyment.
Powered by a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy A14 ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. Backed by 4 GB of RAM, the device is well-equipped to handle various apps and tasks with ease.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the secondary camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone comes in four awesome colors: black, dark red, silver, and green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 15W wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.