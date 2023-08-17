Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

Samsung, the global tech giant, is known for consistently delivering a wide range of smartphones that cater to various user preferences and budgets. The latest addition to their lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A14, is generating quite a buzz among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in Pakistan. With its promising features and specifications, let’s take a closer look at the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A14.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, which provides an immersive visual experience for users. Whether you’re streaming videos, browsing social media, or playing games, the vibrant colors and sharp resolution enhance the overall enjoyment.

Powered by a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy A14 ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. Backed by 4 GB of RAM, the device is well-equipped to handle various apps and tasks with ease.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the secondary camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Also Read Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display. The...

The phone comes in four awesome colors: black, dark red, silver, and green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999.

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI One UI Core 5.0 Dimensions 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Light Green , Silver, Dark Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – 15W wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”