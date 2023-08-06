Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Peach, and blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,499.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

