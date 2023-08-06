Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan August 2023

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan August 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Peach, and blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,499.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

