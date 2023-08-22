Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display. The smartphone...
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is one of the most popular smartphones in Pakistan and is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is powered by the MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 13 and One UI 5 operating systems.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 20 megapixels.
The phone is available in four gorgeous colors: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.