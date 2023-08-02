The Samsung Galaxy A53 has an Exynos 1280 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is one of the most well-known smartphones in the Galaxy A series, and the device is now available on the market at an attractive price range. The phone comes with great features and offers great value for money.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that delivers crisp visuals, deep contrasts, and vibrant colors. This ensures that users can enjoy content with clarity and vividness, enhancing their overall mobile experience.

The smartphone houses a powerful Exynos 1280 (5 nm) octa-core processor that ensures smooth and responsive performance across various tasks. Whether it’s multitasking, app-switching, or running demanding applications, the device is designed to deliver a seamless user experience.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a quad-camera setup that caters to different photography needs. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Blue, and peach. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 25 W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 soc GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”