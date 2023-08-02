Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan August 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy A53 has an Exynos 1280 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is one of the most well-known smartphones in the Galaxy A series, and the device is now available on the market at an attractive price range. The phone comes with great features and offers great value for money.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that delivers crisp visuals, deep contrasts, and vibrant colors. This ensures that users can enjoy content with clarity and vividness, enhancing their overall mobile experience.

The smartphone houses a powerful Exynos 1280 (5 nm) octa-core processor that ensures smooth and responsive performance across various tasks. Whether it’s multitasking, app-switching, or running demanding applications, the device is designed to deliver a seamless user experience.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a quad-camera setup that caters to different photography needs. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Blue, and peach. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 25 W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 soc
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

