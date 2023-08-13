Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available on the market with great features. The smartphone has an Exynos 1280 SoC chipset.

It has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G68 MC4.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

It comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Galaxy A53 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Galaxy A53 features a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone runs on the OneUI 4.1 operating system, which is based on Android 12.

The phone is available in four colours: black, white, blue, and peach. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan The search Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,999/- Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 soc GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X", PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)