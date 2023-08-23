Samsung Galaxy A54 New PTA Tax (Post Reduction)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphones are famous for being well-built and having great features. If you want to use one in Pakistan, you have to pay a tax to register it with the PTA, just like any other phone.

But the good news is that the government has lowered the taxes on both local and imported phones, including the Samsung Galaxy A54. This makes it cheaper to get your phone registered and start using it.

New Updated PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy A54 30,980 35,145 Taxes on these devices can be quite expensive for Samsung users. They already spend about $450 to buy the smartphone, and then they have to pay more in taxes.