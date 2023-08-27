Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan and Special Features

Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A54 presents itself as an attractive smartphone boasting a visually pleasing design, anchored by a spacious 6.4-inch vibrant display. This impressive screen serves as a canvas for enjoying content with enhanced clarity and vividness. What further adds to the A54’s appeal is its robust quad-camera configuration, offering users the versatility to capture high-quality photos from various angles and scenarios. The amalgamation of a reliable eight-core processor and a substantial 6GB RAM ensures smooth performance, enabling users to navigate through apps and multitask seamlessly.
Moreover, the phone’s ample storage capacity accommodates a wealth of files, apps, and media, while its generous 5,000mAh battery capacity ensures extended usage without frequent recharging. Altogether, the Samsung Galaxy A54 stands as a dependable and feature-rich option for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.
Anchored by its striking aesthetics and equipped with powerful functionalities, the Samsung Galaxy A54 shines as a well-rounded smartphone choice. Its spacious 6.4-inch display elevates visual experiences, while the capable quad-camera setup opens doors to creative photography.
The blend of an efficient processor and substantial RAM translates to fluid performance, ensuring tasks are tackled with ease. The device’s commendable storage capacity caters to the modern user’s content needs, while the long-lasting 5,000mAh battery allows for extended usage. All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A54 positions itself as a reliable and comprehensive smartphone option that covers a wide spectrum of user requirements.
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is around 170,499 PKR.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
