Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan and Special Features

Samsung Galaxy A54 features a stylish design and a 6.4-inch vibrant screen.

Smooth performance facilitated by an eight-core processor and 6GB RAM.

Ample storage capacity and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A54 presents itself as an attractive smartphone boasting a visually pleasing design, anchored by a spacious 6.4-inch vibrant display. This impressive screen serves as a canvas for enjoying content with enhanced clarity and vividness. What further adds to the A54’s appeal is its robust quad-camera configuration, offering users the versatility to capture high-quality photos from various angles and scenarios. The amalgamation of a reliable eight-core processor and a substantial 6GB RAM ensures smooth performance, enabling users to navigate through apps and multitask seamlessly.

Moreover, the phone’s ample storage capacity accommodates a wealth of files, apps, and media, while its generous 5,000mAh battery capacity ensures extended usage without frequent recharging. Altogether, the Samsung Galaxy A54 stands as a dependable and feature-rich option for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Anchored by its striking aesthetics and equipped with powerful functionalities, the Samsung Galaxy A54 shines as a well-rounded smartphone choice. Its spacious 6.4-inch display elevates visual experiences, while the capable quad-camera setup opens doors to creative photography.

The blend of an efficient processor and substantial RAM translates to fluid performance, ensuring tasks are tackled with ease. The device’s commendable storage capacity caters to the modern user’s content needs, while the long-lasting 5,000mAh battery allows for extended usage. All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A54 positions itself as a reliable and comprehensive smartphone option that covers a wide spectrum of user requirements.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is around 170,499 PKR.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A54 Features

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime , Graphite , Violet, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

Also Read Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specifications Realme 10 Ultra has a 6.7-inch curved OLED capacitive touchscreen. It has...