Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan and Special Features

  • Samsung Galaxy A54 features a stylish design and a 6.4-inch vibrant screen.
  • Smooth performance facilitated by an eight-core processor and 6GB RAM.
  • Ample storage capacity and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 presents itself as an attractive smartphone boasting a visually pleasing design, anchored by a spacious 6.4-inch vibrant display. This impressive screen serves as a canvas for enjoying content with enhanced clarity and vividness. What further adds to the A54’s appeal is its robust quad-camera configuration, offering users the versatility to capture high-quality photos from various angles and scenarios. The amalgamation of a reliable eight-core processor and a substantial 6GB RAM ensures smooth performance, enabling users to navigate through apps and multitask seamlessly.

Moreover, the phone’s ample storage capacity accommodates a wealth of files, apps, and media, while its generous 5,000mAh battery capacity ensures extended usage without frequent recharging. Altogether, the Samsung Galaxy A54 stands as a dependable and feature-rich option for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Anchored by its striking aesthetics and equipped with powerful functionalities, the Samsung Galaxy A54 shines as a well-rounded smartphone choice. Its spacious 6.4-inch display elevates visual experiences, while the capable quad-camera setup opens doors to creative photography.

The blend of an efficient processor and substantial RAM translates to fluid performance, ensuring tasks are tackled with ease. The device’s commendable storage capacity caters to the modern user’s content needs, while the long-lasting 5,000mAh battery allows for extended usage. All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A54 positions itself as a reliable and comprehensive smartphone option that covers a wide spectrum of user requirements.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is around 170,499 PKR.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Features

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLimeGraphite, Violet, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1380 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MP5
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

