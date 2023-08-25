Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a good-looking smartphone with a big 6.4-inch colorful screen. It has a strong quad-camera setup for taking photos and runs smoothly due to its eight-core processor and 6GB RAM. It also has plenty of space to store things and a big 5,000mAh battery that lasts a long time. Overall, it’s a dependable and full-featured phone.
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is around 170,499 PKR.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
