Edition: English
Edition: English

Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a good-looking smartphone with a big 6.4-inch colorful screen. It has a strong quad-camera setup for taking photos and runs smoothly due to its eight-core processor and 6GB RAM. It also has plenty of space to store things and a big 5,000mAh battery that lasts a long time. Overall, it’s a dependable and full-featured phone.

Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is around 170,499 PKR.

Samsung Galaxy a54 Features

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLimeGraphite, Violet, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1380 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MP5
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

