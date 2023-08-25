Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a good-looking smartphone with a big 6.4-inch colorful screen. It has a strong quad-camera setup for taking photos and runs smoothly due to its eight-core processor and 6GB RAM. It also has plenty of space to store things and a big 5,000mAh battery that lasts a long time. Overall, it’s a dependable and full-featured phone.

Samsung Galaxy a54 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is around 170,499 PKR.

Samsung Galaxy a54 Features

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime , Graphite , Violet, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

