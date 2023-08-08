Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is currently available on the market with impressive features.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 1380 (5 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G68 MP5.

It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The smartphone includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The new Galaxy A54 features a triple camera setup on its backside. The main sensors are 50 MP, 12 MP, and 5 MP. For selfies and capturing moments, the phone boasts a 32 MP front camera.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,500/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”