Samsung Galaxy A72 has a Super AMOLED, 90 Hz, display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is one of the most well-known smartphones from the Galaxy A series and the device is now available for purchase on the market with great features.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz, display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12, One UI 4.1 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has four caméras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

Also Read Realme C35 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The device is equipped by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 203 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm ) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”