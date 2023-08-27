Realme C35 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is one of the most well-known smartphones from the Galaxy A series and the device is now available for purchase on the market with great features.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz, display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12, One UI 4.1 operating system.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 has four caméras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.
The device is equipped by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W
