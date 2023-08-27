Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 has a Super AMOLED, 90 Hz, display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is one of the most well-known smartphones from the Galaxy A series and the device is now available for purchase on the market with great features.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz, display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12, One UI 4.1 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has four caméras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

Also Read

Realme C35 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Realme C35 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The device is equipped by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight203 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story