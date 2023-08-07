Samsung Galaxy F34 debuts with Exynos 1280 &  50 MP camera

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F34 in India, a rebranded version of the Galaxy M34.

The Galaxy F34 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Samsung has revealed its latest addition to the Galaxy F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F34. Essentially, this new device is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M34, tailored for the Indian market.

The Galaxy F34 is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen that boasts FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display incorporates a water drop notch housing the 16MP front camera and is shielded by Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

The device is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded using the microSD slot. On the rear, there’s a 50 MP main camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro camera. The software experience is driven by One UI 5, built on the foundation of Android 13. Fueling the device is a robust 6,000 mAh battery with support for up to 25W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 is offered in Electric Black and Mystic Green shades. Its pricing begins at INR 18,999 ($230) for the 6/128GB variant and reaches INR 20,999 ($254) for the 8/128GB model. Currently, the device is available for pre-order through Samsung and partner retailers, with general sales slated to start on August 12.

