Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that offers an exceptional user experience. With its stunning 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the phone delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The device is powered by the Exynos 9825 (Global) / Snapdragon 855 (USA) processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a versatile triple-camera setup on the back, including a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and 16MP ultrawide lens, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos. The S Pen, a signature feature of the Note series, offers enhanced functionality, allowing users to jot down notes, create drawings, and control the device remotely with gesture support.

With a generous 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the Galaxy Note 10 provides ample space for all your files and applications. The device also supports fast charging and wireless charging, making it convenient to keep your phone powered throughout the day. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a premium smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan is N/A

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 151 x 72 x 7. 9 mm Weight 168 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features HDR10 compliant, Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus ( Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)