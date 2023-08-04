Samsung Galaxy S20 FE receives August 2023 security update

Galaxy S20 FE becomes the first Android phone to receive an August 2023 security update.

The update enhances privacy and security features on the smartphone.

Galaxy S20 FE 4G version launched with Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has achieved a significant milestone as it becomes the first Android phone to receive the August 2023 security update.

This update brings enhanced privacy and security features to the smartphone, ensuring a safer user experience.

Moreover, several other Galaxy smartphones and tablets are expected to receive the same update in the upcoming weeks.

The latest software update, with firmware version G780GXXS6EWG9, is currently rolling out in Bolivia, Brazil, Guatemala, Paraguay, and Trinidad & Tobago.

However, it’s essential to note that this update solely focuses on security fixes and won’t introduce any new features or performance improvements to the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung has yet to disclose the specific security flaws addressed in the August 2022 patch.

If you own a Galaxy S20 FE and reside in any of the mentioned countries, you can check for the update by going to Settings » Software update and selecting Download and Install.

Alternatively, you can manually download the new firmware from Samsung’s firmware database and flash it yourself.

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G version, equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor and launched in the second half of 2020 with Android 10, has received successive Android updates over the years, with the Android 13 update being its last major update released late last year.