Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a flagship smartphone that boasts a stunning 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Powered by the Exynos 2100 (or Snapdragon 888 in some regions) chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM, this phone ensures smooth and lag-free performance.
It features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens, allowing for high-quality photography and 8K video recording. The 10MP front-facing camera captures clear selfies.
The Galaxy S21 runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.1, providing a user-friendly interface. The device is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, supporting fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.
With 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and water and dust resistance (IP68), the Samsung Galaxy S21 is a top-tier smartphone catering to tech-savvy users and photography enthusiasts alike.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
