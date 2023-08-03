Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21: Flagship smartphone with 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Powerful Performance: Exynos 2100 (or Snapdragon 888) chipset with 8GB of RAM.

Impressive Camera: Triple-camera setup with 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto lenses.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a flagship smartphone that boasts a stunning 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Powered by the Exynos 2100 (or Snapdragon 888 in some regions) chipset and equipped with 8GB of RAM, this phone ensures smooth and lag-free performance.

It features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens, allowing for high-quality photography and 8K video recording. The 10MP front-facing camera captures clear selfies.

The Galaxy S21 runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.1, providing a user-friendly interface. The device is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, supporting fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

With 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and water and dust resistance (IP68), the Samsung Galaxy S21 is a top-tier smartphone catering to tech-savvy users and photography enthusiasts alike.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP14 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023 Vivo v24 Pro is available in the market, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset...