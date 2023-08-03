Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan August 2023

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan August 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most well-known and top-of-the line flagship smartphones from the Galaxy S series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a sizable 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, display with HDR10+ support and a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. This premium display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, and the display includes an always-on display feature.
Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) cutting-edge processor that ensures seamless multitasking, fast app launches, and smooth gaming experiences. Samsung often equips its flagship devices with processors that set benchmarks for performance.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage space to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The main camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 40 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone comes in seven awesome colors, including Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, and Bora Purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 45 W of rapid charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
