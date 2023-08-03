Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a Dynamic AMOLED 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and a 108-megapixel primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most well-known and top-of-the line flagship smartphones from the Galaxy S series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a sizable 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, display with HDR10+ support and a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. This premium display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, and the display includes an always-on display feature.

Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) cutting-edge processor that ensures seamless multitasking, fast app launches, and smooth gaming experiences. Samsung often equips its flagship devices with processors that set benchmarks for performance.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. It takes a great deal of storage space to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The main camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 40 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone comes in seven awesome colors, including Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, and Bora Purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 45 W of rapid charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite , Red, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”