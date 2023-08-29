Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Includes the new FE variant with exciting features.

Stunning Display: 6.1″ dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Impressive Camera Setup: Triple rear cameras with LED flash for versatile photography.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which will be available on the market with amazing features.

It comes with an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Galaxy S23 FE features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. The gadget is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 204,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Exynos 2200 GPU Samsung Xclipse 920 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

