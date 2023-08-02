Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which will be available on the market with amazing features.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Samsung Xclipse 920.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Galaxy S23 FE features a triple camera setup on the back, including the main camera, which is 64 MP, and the front camera, which is 32 MP, to take selfies and video recordings.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 204,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Exynos 2200 GPU Samsung Xclipse 920 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

