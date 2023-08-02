Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
  • The smartphone has an Exynos 2200 chipset.
  • The device features a triple camera setup on the rear.
Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which will be available on the market with amazing features.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Samsung Xclipse 920.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Galaxy S23 FE features a triple camera setup on the back, including the main camera, which is 64 MP, and the front camera, which is 32 MP, to take selfies and video recordings.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 204,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPU2.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetExynos 2200
GPUSamsung Xclipse 920
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

