Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a triple camera setup on the rear.
  • The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery capacity.
  • The gadget has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which will be available on the market with great features.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device is powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The Galaxy S23 FE  has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 204,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPU2.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetExynos 2200
GPUSamsung Xclipse 920
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

