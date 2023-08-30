Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been officially launched in Pakistan, bringing a blend of cutting-edge specifications and innovative features. With an eye-catching design and impressive capabilities, the device is expected to captivate smartphone enthusiasts across the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a large 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display that offers stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and speedy performance.

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and files.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear that includes a 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and two additional sensors for enhanced depth and zoom capabilities. The device offers up to 100x digital zoom, allowing users to capture even the most distant subjects with impressive clarity.

Also Read Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Vivo Y36 has a 6.64-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display. The smartphone...

Advertisement

The phone is available in eight amazing color options: A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 45 W of fast charging and 15 W of wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5 Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 233 g SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Green, Phantom Black, Lavender , Cream, Lime , Sky Blue, Graphite , Red, Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”