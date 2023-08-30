Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan – August 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been officially launched in Pakistan, bringing a blend of cutting-edge specifications and innovative features. With an eye-catching design and impressive capabilities, the device is expected to captivate smartphone enthusiasts across the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a large 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display that offers stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and speedy performance.

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and files.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear that includes a 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and two additional sensors for enhanced depth and zoom capabilities. The device offers up to 100x digital zoom, allowing users to capture even the most distant subjects with impressive clarity.

The phone is available in eight amazing color options: A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 45 W of fast charging and 15 W of wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5
Dimensions163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight233 g
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsGreen, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

