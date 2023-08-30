Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan – August 2023

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Vivo Y36 has a 6.64-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display. The smartphone...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been officially launched in Pakistan, bringing a blend of cutting-edge specifications and innovative features. With an eye-catching design and impressive capabilities, the device is expected to captivate smartphone enthusiasts across the country.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a large 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display that offers stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring seamless multitasking and speedy performance.
The device comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and files.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear that includes a 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and two additional sensors for enhanced depth and zoom capabilities. The device offers up to 100x digital zoom, allowing users to capture even the most distant subjects with impressive clarity.
The phone is available in eight amazing color options: A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 45 W of fast charging and 15 W of wireless charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|233 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.