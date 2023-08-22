Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan August 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available on the market with great features. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Adreno 740.
It comes with a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a 1440 x 3088-pixel resolution.
The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the rear.
The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage. The phone runs the OneUI 5 operating system, which is based on Android 13. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999/-
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|233 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
