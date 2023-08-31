Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available on the market with great features.

It comes with a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a 1440 x 3088-pixel resolution.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Adreno 740.

The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The phone includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage. The phone runs the OneUI 5 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5
Dimensions163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight233 g
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsGreen, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

